In last trading session, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw 339,200 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.9 trading at $0.83 or 3.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That closing price of ATC’s stock is at a discount of -3.88% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 22.37% from its 52-week low price of $17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 290.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 712.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atotech Limited (ATC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.02% for stock’s current value.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.27 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $327.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -278.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

On the other hand, American Beacon Mid Cap Value Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 68901 shares of worth $1.4 Million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.94 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $627.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.