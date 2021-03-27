For Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.32% for stock’s current value.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arch Resources, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -117.24% while that of industry is 53.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75% in the current quarter and calculating 119.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $320.27 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $353Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $405.23 Million and $287.27 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21% while estimating it to be 22.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 115.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 200 institutions for Arch Resources, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ARCH for having 1.42 Million shares of worth $61.98 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.41 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.6 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1244485 shares of worth $59.64 Million or 8.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 420.82 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.42 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.