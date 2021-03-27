In last trading session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw 307,686 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at -$0.04 or -0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.03 Million. That closing price of BPT’s stock is at a discount of -52.74% from its 52-week high price of $6.14 and is indicating a premium of 68.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 276.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 371.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.99%, in the last five days BPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $4.46-9 price level, adding 9.86% to its value on the day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 68.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) showed a performance of -4.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 789.66 Million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 198.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +198.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 198.51% for stock’s current value.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Group One Trading, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BPT for having 67.66 Thousand shares of worth $161.04 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), which was holding about 44Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.72 Thousand.