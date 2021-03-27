In last trading session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw 624,088 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.09 trading at $0.23 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11 Billion. That closing price of CSTM’s stock is at a discount of -13.19% from its 52-week high price of $17.08 and is indicating a premium of 69.18% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 977.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Constellium SE (CSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days CSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $16.78- price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. Constellium SE’s shares saw a change of 7.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) showed a performance of 13.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Constellium SE is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +100.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -564.71% while that of industry is 20.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 145.5% in the current quarter and calculating 175% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.54 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.44 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -136.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 53.48%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 179 institutions for Constellium SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CSTM for having 17.37 Million shares of worth $243.07 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 7.58 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.04 Million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7523036 shares of worth $105.25 Million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $74.98 Million in the company or a holder of 3.83% of company’s stock.