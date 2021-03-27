Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +116.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.9% in the current quarter and calculating 75.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.48 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.86 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.82 Billion and $1.54 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.5% while estimating it to be 21.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.07% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -312.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 255 institutions for Delek US Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at DK for having 10.54 Million shares of worth $169.38 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.24 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2071339 shares of worth $33.29 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.92 Million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.