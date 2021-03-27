In last trading session, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw 615,357 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.2 trading at -$0.38 or -8.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $591.2 Million. That closing price of NEW’s stock is at a discount of -195% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a premium of 13.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 316.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 505.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Puxin Limited (NEW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.3%, in the last five days NEW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $5.78-2 price level, adding 27.34% to its value on the day. Puxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -27.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.4% in past 5-day. Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) showed a performance of -40.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 131.81 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Puxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NEW for having 2.42 Million shares of worth $14.06 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.66 Million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30000 shares of worth $174.6 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.23 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $164.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.