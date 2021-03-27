In last trading session, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw 496,210 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.46 trading at $0.57 or 9.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.37 Million. That closing price of USDP’s stock is at a discount of -0.46% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 63.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 153.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 147.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For USD Partners LP (USDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.68%, in the last five days USDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $6.49-0 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. USD Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 89.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.56% in past 5-day. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) showed a performance of 33.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.63 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +101.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 101.24% for stock’s current value.

USD Partners LP (USDP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.19 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.58 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $29.59 Million and $30.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.6% while estimating it to be -2.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -408.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

USDP Dividends

USD Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 15.78%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for USD Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at USDP for having 820Thousand shares of worth $2.8 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 513.09 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 Million.

On the other hand, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 253538 shares of worth $938.09 Thousand or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 150.41 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $556.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.