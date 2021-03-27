In last trading session, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw 555,654 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at $0.52 or 7.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.25 Million. That closing price of AIH’s stock is at a discount of -23.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.78 and is indicating a premium of 51.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 239Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 200.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.02%, in the last five days AIH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $8.47-6 price level, adding 6.38% to its value on the day. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 50.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.99% in past 5-day. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) showed a performance of 8.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.26 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 153.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at AIH for having 933.8 Thousand shares of worth $4.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 16.89 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.02 Thousand.