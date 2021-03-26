For Yellow Corporation (YELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.91%, in the last five days YELL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $9.05-1 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Yellow Corporation’s shares saw a change of 75.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) showed a performance of 25.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3Million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +93.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.91% for stock’s current value.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yellow Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +112.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -107.03% while that of industry is 24. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -483.3% in the current quarter and calculating 113.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.15 Billion and $1.01 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.6% while estimating it to be 16.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.13% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.95 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1471575 shares of worth $6.52 Million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.7 Million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.