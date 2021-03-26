In last trading session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw 2,092,442 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.25 trading at $0.93 or 4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.04 Billion. That closing price of YALA’s stock is at a discount of -94.59% from its 52-week high price of $41.35 and is indicating a premium of 70.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yalla Group Limited (YALA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.24% for stock’s current value.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.34 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 55%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Yalla Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at YALA for having 350Thousand shares of worth $5.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 219.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.14 Million.