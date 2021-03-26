In last trading session, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw 4,418,844 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.88 trading at $0.06 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $206.46 Million. That closing price of EYES’s stock is at a discount of -125.23% from its 52-week high price of $20 and is indicating a premium of 92.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.61% for stock’s current value.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EYES for having 405.7 Thousand shares of worth $758.66 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 72.24 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.1 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 236310 shares of worth $441.9 Thousand or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 128.86 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $240.96 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.