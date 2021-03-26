In last trading session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw 1,262,096 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.03 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.34 Million. That closing price of ARTL’s stock is at a discount of -110.92% from its 52-week high price of $3.67 and is indicating a premium of 74.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.451. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days ARTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 20.18% to its value on the day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 138.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.77% in past 5-day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) showed a performance of -10.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 244.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +302.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 187.36% for stock’s current value.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARTL for having 60.88 Thousand shares of worth $44.44 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, which was holding about 12.52 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.14 Thousand.