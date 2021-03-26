In recent trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 5,259,303 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.59 trading at -$0.29 or -2.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.43 Billion. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -200% from its 52-week high price of $28.77 and is indicating a premium of 66.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Limited (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.9%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $11.34- price level, adding 15.17% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 45.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.15% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -4.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.66 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +108.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.08% for stock’s latest value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +105.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.46% while that of industry is 5.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -66.7% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.11 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $240.98 Million in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021. Company posted $291Million and $214.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -15.8% while estimating it to be 12.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -281.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 385 institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at BB for having 59.35 Million shares of worth $393.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, which was holding about 46.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $309.78 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19898818 shares of worth $131.93 Million or 3.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.41 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $75.67 Million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.