In last trading session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw 2,659,594 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.44 trading at -$0.7 or -11.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.07 Million. That closing price of CRTD’s stock is at a discount of -43.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.81 and is indicating a premium of 61.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 599.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.4%, in the last five days CRTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $7.81-3 price level, adding 30.35% to its value on the day. Creatd Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.8% in past 5-day. Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) showed a performance of 6.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 182.14 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Creatd Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at CRTD for having 200Thousand shares of worth $832Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CM Management, LLC, which was holding about 163Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $678.08 Thousand.