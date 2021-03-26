In recent trading session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw 6,970,871 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at $0.04 or 1.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $123.11 Million. That most recent trading price of METX’s stock is at a discount of -976.86% from its 52-week high price of $24.66 and is indicating a premium of 25.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.56%, in the last five days METX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $2.72-1 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 14.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.81% in past 5-day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) showed a performance of -3.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 616.74 Million shares which calculate 119.06 days to cover the short interests.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -221.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management is the top institutional holder at METX for having 520Thousand shares of worth $1.04 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 118.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.66 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 57072 shares of worth $135.83 Thousand or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.67 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.93 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.