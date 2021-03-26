In last trading session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw 3,755,426 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at $0.28 or 6.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.56 Billion. That closing price of TRVG’s stock is at a discount of -33.94% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 71.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For trivago N.V. (TRVG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.81%, in the last five days TRVG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $5.23-1 price level, adding 16.06% to its value on the day. trivago N.V.’s shares saw a change of 81.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.22% in past 5-day. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) showed a performance of 5.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 Million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that trivago N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +185.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100% while that of industry is 5.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.8% in the current quarter and calculating 57.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.19 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.61 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $139.8 Million and $18.89 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -60.5% while estimating it to be 321.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.53%

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for trivago N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRVG for having 21.23 Million shares of worth $51.38 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 37.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2.62 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.35 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1200954 shares of worth $2.91 Million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 759.52 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.03 Million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.