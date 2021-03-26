In recent trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 16,014,389 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.9 trading at -$11.82 or -19.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.88 Billion. That most recent trading price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -86.01% from its 52-week high price of $90.96 and is indicating a premium of 3.58% from its 52-week low price of $47.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TAL Education Group (TAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -19.47%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $65.69- price level, adding 24.54% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of -30.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.61% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of -36.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.36 Million shares which calculate 3.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $90.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $108. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +120.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.97% for stock’s latest value.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -17.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1000% while that of industry is 20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -20% in the current quarter and calculating -16.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.31 Billion in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021. Company posted $857.68 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 650 institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 58.8 Million shares of worth $4.2 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 54.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.89 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17039382 shares of worth $1.19 Billion or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.85 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $388.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.