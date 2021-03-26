In last trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 267,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.1 or 8.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03 Billion. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -224.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 88.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.138. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 304.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 549.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.44%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 20.26% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 157.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.44% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -10.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.39 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sundial Growers Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +483.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -111.54% while that of industry is 18.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.6 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.1 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $22.42 Million and $15.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -52.7% while estimating it to be -21% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 100% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 6.31 Million shares of worth $2.99 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 4.85 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.3 Million.