In recent trading session, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw 5,364,581 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.05 trading at $0.14 or 1.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $289.23 Million. That most recent trading price of SV’s stock is at a discount of -22.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 3.38% from its 52-week low price of $9.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 376.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 394.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at SV for having 600Thousand shares of worth $6.07 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 400Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.05 Million.

On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 206000 shares of worth $2.08 Million or 0.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 116Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.17 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.