In last trading session, Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw 1,014,206 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.52 trading at $3.23 or 13.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.44 Billion. That closing price of SGFY’s stock is at a discount of -48.22% from its 52-week high price of $40.79 and is indicating a premium of 19.59% from its 52-week low price of $22.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 935.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.01% for stock’s current value.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.75 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%