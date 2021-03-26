In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 2,704,921 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.36 trading at -$0.31 or -1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.06 Billion. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -45.06% from its 52-week high price of $44.04 and is indicating a premium of 7.21% from its 52-week low price of $28.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.4% for stock’s current value.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.51 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.72%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1560300 shares of worth $52.94 Million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.36 Million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.