In last trading session, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw 4,034,214 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.55 trading at -$0.05 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.46 Billion. That closing price of RMO’s stock is at a discount of -236.8% from its 52-week high price of $38.9 and is indicating a premium of 27.1% from its 52-week low price of $8.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.43%, in the last five days RMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $13.53- price level, adding 14.63% to its value on the day. Romeo Power, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.6% in past 5-day. Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.79 Million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +246.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.9% for stock’s current value.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%