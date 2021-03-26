In recent trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 5,644,175 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $130.31 trading at $2.78 or 2.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $209.1 Billion. That most recent trading price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -63.15% from its 52-week high price of $212.6 and is indicating a premium of 73.99% from its 52-week low price of $33.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $142.48 price level, adding 8.3% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.86% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -23.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.46 Million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.52% while that of industry is 13.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.6% in the current quarter and calculating -2900% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.69 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $711.21 Million and $1.82 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 321.6% while estimating it to be 103.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 515 institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 25.37 Million shares of worth $4.51 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.44 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4198446 shares of worth $377.78 Million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.73 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $638.63 Million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.