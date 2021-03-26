In last trading session, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw 1,550,875 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.53 trading at $0.38 or 4.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38 Billion. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -107.86% from its 52-week high price of $17.73 and is indicating a premium of 8.56% from its 52-week low price of $7.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster, Inc. (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 193.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +193.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 193.08% for stock’s current value.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%