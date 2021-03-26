In last trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw 1,017,947 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at -$0.26 or -4.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.65 Million. That closing price of YGMZ’s stock is at a discount of -1071.72% from its 52-week high price of $58 and is indicating a premium of 26.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.659. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 74.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0 institutions for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at YGMZ for having 23.95 Thousand shares of worth $243.34 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 5Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.8 Thousand.