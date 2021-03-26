In last trading session, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw 3,116,553 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at $0.98 or 16.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.3 Million. That closing price of LTBR’s stock is at a discount of -53.07% from its 52-week high price of $10.73 and is indicating a premium of 75.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 181.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.25%, in the last five days LTBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $9.37-2 price level, adding 25.19% to its value on the day. Lightbridge Corporation’s shares saw a change of 65.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) showed a performance of -5.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 182.76 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $126 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1697.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $126 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $126. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1697.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1697.43% for stock’s current value.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Lightbridge Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LTBR for having 103.65 Thousand shares of worth $438.45 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.11 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 59325 shares of worth $250.94 Thousand or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.19 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $144.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.