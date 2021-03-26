In last trading session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) saw 8,768,179 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.13 or 14.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.32 Million. That closing price of KIQ’s stock is at a discount of -51.02% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 54.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.75%, in the last five days KIQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 79.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.26% in past 5-day. Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) showed a performance of -7.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 Million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 134.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +134.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 134.69% for stock’s current value.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Kelso Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at KIQ for having 1.41 Million shares of worth $768.98 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., which was holding about 961.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $523.91 Thousand.