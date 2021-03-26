In recent trading session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw 2,123,835 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $209.65 trading at $1.68 or 0.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $462.84 Billion. That most recent trading price of V’s stock is at a discount of -8.86% from its 52-week high price of $228.23 and is indicating a premium of 28.17% from its 52-week low price of $150.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Visa Inc. (V), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 40 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 29 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.27 in the current quarter.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.81%, in the last five days V remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $212.29 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Visa Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.67% in past 5-day. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) showed a performance of -0.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.22 Million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $244.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $216 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $297. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +41.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.03% for stock’s latest value.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Visa Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.93% while that of industry is 10.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -8% in the current quarter and calculating 25.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.54 Billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.78 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $5.85 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.85%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 28 and May 03, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.62%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.62%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3691 institutions for Visa Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at V for having 144.09 Million shares of worth $31.52 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 127.16 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.81 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 47468530 shares of worth $10.38 Billion or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.73 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.38 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.