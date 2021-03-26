In last trading session, Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw 3,386,353 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.23 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $315.82 Million. That closing price of SUNW’s stock is at a discount of -121.66% from its 52-week high price of $29.37 and is indicating a premium of 97.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -93.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -93.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -93.96% for stock’s current value.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.1% while estimating it to be 10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Sunworks, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SUNW for having 363.95 Thousand shares of worth $1.86 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 311.99 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Hussman Investment Trust-Hussman Strategic Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 352456 shares of worth $1.8 Million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.02 Million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.