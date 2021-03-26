For Personalis, Inc. (PSNL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 65.99% for stock’s current value.

Statistics highlight that Personalis, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.33% while that of industry is 4.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -24.1% in the current quarter and calculating -31% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.43 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.23 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $19.16 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Insiders are in possession of 1.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 147 institutions for Personalis, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSNL for having 6.78 Million shares of worth $248.17 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 3.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.28 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6259892 shares of worth $192.99 Million or 14.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.45 Million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.