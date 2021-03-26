In recent trading session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw 1,747,494 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.06 or -2.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $412.25 Million. That most recent trading price of ONE’s stock is at a discount of -169.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 7.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 263.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 326.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.31%, in the last five days ONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $3.29-2 price level, adding 22.49% to its value on the day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -32.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.05% in past 5-day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) showed a performance of -27.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.72 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.49 Million in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021. Company posted $126.66 Million and $111.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.4% while estimating it to be 36.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.14%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for OneSmart International Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONE for having 16.82 Million shares of worth $63.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 16.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 7.86 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.87 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 786786 shares of worth $2.79 Million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.19 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $312.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.