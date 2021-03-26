In recent trading session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw 14,108,743 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.39 or 20.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $292.96 Million. That most recent trading price of NEXT’s stock is at a discount of -118.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.11 and is indicating a premium of 52.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.115. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 759.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.01%, in the last five days NEXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 6.65% to its value on the day. NextDecade Corporation’s shares saw a change of 10.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.06% in past 5-day. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) showed a performance of 16.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 656.98 Million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.6. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.53% for stock’s latest value.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.6%

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for NextDecade Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXT for having 54.34 Million shares of worth $113.57 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 45.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, which was holding about 19.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.86 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1519117 shares of worth $3.17 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 972.15 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.03 Million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.