In last trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 1,226,446 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.03 trading at -$0.02 or -0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.49 Billion. That closing price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -94.93% from its 52-week high price of $25.4 and is indicating a premium of 25.56% from its 52-week low price of $9.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.15%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 19 when the stock touched $15.06- price level, adding 13.51% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.61% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of -13.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.62 Million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.79% for stock’s current value.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.95 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%