In recent trading session, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw 1,965,207 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.03 or 0.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.3 Million. That most recent trading price of HCDI’s stock is at a discount of -160.5% from its 52-week high price of $8.362 and is indicating a premium of 18.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 541.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.94%, in the last five days HCDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $3.45-6 price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.55% in past 5-day. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) showed a performance of 2.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 199.83 Million shares which calculate 188.52 days to cover the short interests.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at HCDI for having 209.55 Thousand shares of worth $913.62 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 196.32 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $855.97 Thousand.