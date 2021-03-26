In recent trading session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw 2,579,110 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.1 trading at $0.22 or 3.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.58 Billion. That most recent trading price of SID’s stock is at a discount of -18.69% from its 52-week high price of $7.24 and is indicating a premium of 81.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.74%, in the last five days SID remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $6.35-4 price level, adding 4.09% to its value on the day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares saw a change of 2.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.14% in past 5-day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) showed a performance of 4.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.99 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.52. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +72.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 30.82% for stock’s latest value.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +103.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -75% in the current quarter and calculating 238.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.74 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.87 Billion in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $1.21 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 112.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.41%

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.24%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.07 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SID for having 6.92 Million shares of worth $41.16 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Growth Management L.P., which was holding about 4.87 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.98 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4197860 shares of worth $14.99 Million or 0.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.