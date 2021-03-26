In last trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw 2,331,129 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.42 trading at -$0.66 or -4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31 Billion. That closing price of RAAS’s stock is at a discount of -309.15% from its 52-week high price of $59 and is indicating a premium of 4.51% from its 52-week low price of $13.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.02% for stock’s current value.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.37 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%