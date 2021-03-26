In last trading session, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw 1,060,855 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.95 trading at $1.19 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26 Billion. That closing price of CELH’s stock is at a discount of -57.2% from its 52-week high price of $70.66 and is indicating a premium of 91.61% from its 52-week low price of $3.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days CELH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $49.49- price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.17% in past 5-day. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) showed a performance of -21.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 Million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.75 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.85 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.5% while estimating it to be 39.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 138.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for Celsius Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at CELH for having 9.3 Million shares of worth $467.73 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 16.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.51 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1775412 shares of worth $105.69 Million or 3.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 871.34 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.