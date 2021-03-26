In recent trading session, Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 1,323,695 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.4 trading at $0.06 or 2.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $417.15 Million. That most recent trading price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -94.58% from its 52-week high price of $4.67 and is indicating a premium of 55% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $2.48-2 price level, adding 2.82% to its value on the day. Verastem, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.23% in past 5-day. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of 2.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.27 Million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25% for stock’s latest value.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +87.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.3% in the current quarter and calculating 35.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -94.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for Verastem, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 13.49 Million shares of worth $28.74 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 11.18 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.82 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5613997 shares of worth $11.96 Million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.23 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.93 Million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.