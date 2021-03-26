In last trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw 1,053,964 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at $0.08 or 4.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $195.7 Million. That closing price of TMDI’s stock is at a discount of -91.71% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a premium of 90.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days TMDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Titan Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.21% in past 5-day. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) showed a performance of -15.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 795.71 Million shares which calculate 213.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -44.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -44.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.75% for stock’s current value.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Titan Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Masters Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDI for having 1.25 Million shares of worth $2.14 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 589.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 Million.