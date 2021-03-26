In last trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 8,069,689 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at $0.11 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.86 Million. That closing price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -70.07% from its 52-week high price of $7.5 and is indicating a premium of 71.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days YVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $7.50-4 price level, adding 41.2% to its value on the day. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 182.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.55% in past 5-day. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) showed a performance of 147.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 156Million shares which calculate 21.28 days to cover the short interests.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co., L.P. is the top institutional holder at YVR for having 550Thousand shares of worth $858.06 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 23.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.53 Thousand.