In recent trading session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw 2,355,081 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $93.62 trading at -$11.36 or -10.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.78 Billion. That most recent trading price of YY’s stock is at a discount of -59.03% from its 52-week high price of $148.88 and is indicating a premium of 45.83% from its 52-week low price of $50.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 894.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOYY Inc. (YY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.96 in the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.82%, in the last five days YY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $115.24 price level, adding 18.47% to its value on the day. JOYY Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.59% in past 5-day. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) showed a performance of -20.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.42 Million shares which calculate 5.38 days to cover the short interests.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JOYY Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -345.41% while that of industry is 6.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.1% in the current quarter and calculating 56.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 116.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $865.41 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $978.17 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.02 Billion and $756.75 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -15.3% while estimating it to be 29.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.54%

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 18 and May 24, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.88%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.33 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 386 institutions for JOYY Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at YY for having 4.88 Million shares of worth $389.94 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.89 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.16 Million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1363466 shares of worth $109.05 Million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 827.28 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $75.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.