In recent trading session, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) saw 2,226,746 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15 trading at $0.05 or 0.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.76 Billion. That most recent trading price of BFT’s stock is at a discount of -30.47% from its 52-week high price of $19.57 and is indicating a premium of 36% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Point, LLC is the top institutional holder at BFT for having 5Million shares of worth $75.5 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 4.65 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.24 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2632900 shares of worth $40.6 Million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 893.1 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.77 Million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.