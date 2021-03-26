In last trading session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw 30,559,697 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.03 trading at $1.47 or 6.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.22 Billion. That closing price of CCIV’s stock is at a discount of -169.91% from its 52-week high price of $64.86 and is indicating a premium of 60.05% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.52%, in the last five days CCIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $27.63- price level, adding 13.03% to its value on the day. Churchill Capital Corp IV’s shares saw a change of 140.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.67% in past 5-day. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) showed a performance of -13.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.86 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for Churchill Capital Corp IV that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CCIV for having 7.43 Million shares of worth $74.37 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Karpus Management Inc, which was holding about 7.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.37 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1138230 shares of worth $11.39 Million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.