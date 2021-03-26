Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 125.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +125.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 125.56% for stock’s current value.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $660Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.4 Billion in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.13% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Ayro, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AYRO for having 1.78 Million shares of worth $10.82 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 473.15 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2296781 shares of worth $16.47 Million or 6.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 229.72 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.4 Million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.