In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 1,980,038 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.43 trading at $0.14 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $456.14 Million. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -107.15% from its 52-week high price of $13.32 and is indicating a premium of 75.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $8.13-2 price level, adding 20.91% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.68% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of -10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.06 Million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 133.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 133.28% for stock’s current value.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +59.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -64.44% while that of industry is 6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.5% in the current quarter and calculating 54.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4235.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $290Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $980Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $7Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4042.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 18.22 Million shares of worth $159.61 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 50.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 8.64 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.69 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8005478 shares of worth $56.76 Million or 22.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 923.58 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.09 Million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.