In last trading session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw 1,357,239 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.22 trading at $0.4 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $562.63 Million. That closing price of ACTC’s stock is at a discount of -91.49% from its 52-week high price of $31.06 and is indicating a premium of 39.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 909.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.85 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 350943 shares of worth $8.41 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 170.61 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.89 Million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.