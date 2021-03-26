In recent trading session, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw 4,052,009 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at $0.04 or 3.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $198.51 Million. That most recent trading price of STG’s stock is at a discount of -147.9% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 595.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunlands Technology Group (STG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.48%, in the last five days STG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 18.24% to its value on the day. Sunlands Technology Group’s shares saw a change of 11.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.2% in past 5-day. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) showed a performance of 5.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 306.34 Million shares which calculate 195.12 days to cover the short interests.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Sunlands Technology Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at STG for having 2.43 Million shares of worth $2.65 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, which was holding about 1.99 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 Million.