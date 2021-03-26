In recent trading session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw 1,951,835 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.93 trading at $0.22 or 3.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $782.04 Million. That most recent trading price of AWH’s stock is at a discount of -52.09% from its 52-week high price of $10.54 and is indicating a premium of 89.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 902.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 835.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.28%, in the last five days AWH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $7.95-1 price level, adding 11.57% to its value on the day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5% in past 5-day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) showed a performance of 1.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.9 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +73.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 73.16% for stock’s latest value.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.22 Million and $746Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.1% while estimating it to be 114.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the top institutional holder at AWH for having 8.65 Million shares of worth $58.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.22 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.33 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1955755 shares of worth $13.55 Million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.06 Million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.