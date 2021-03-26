In recent trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 3,267,379 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.07 or 2.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.52 Billion. That most recent trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -6.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.7 and is indicating a premium of 48.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $3.49-0 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of 13.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.43% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -1.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.16. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +49.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.03% for stock’s latest value.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -232.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.46%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 319 institutions for Banco Santander, S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 106.23 Million shares of worth $323.99 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 21.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.39 Million.

On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2573675 shares of worth $4.96 Million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.23 Million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.