In last trading session, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) saw 1,621,680 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.03 trading at $0.03 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $415.04 Million. That closing price of NPA’s stock is at a discount of -110.89% from its 52-week high price of $25.37 and is indicating a premium of 18.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days NPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $13.85- price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) showed a performance of -13.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for New Providence Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS O’Connor LLC is the top institutional holder at NPA for having 2.28 Million shares of worth $30.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 1.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.57 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 289242 shares of worth $3.93 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $394Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.